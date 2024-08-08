VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 24, 2024, the Honourable Judge Roy Dickey fined Brent Belveal, owner and operator of the commercial Halibut fishing vessel Gypsy Soul, a total of $33,596 for offences under Canada's Fisheries Act. Mr. Belveal pleaded guilty to fishing inside of the Hecate Strait Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reef Marine Protected Area (MPA) near Bella Bella, B.C., and for selling his illegal catch.

Glass sponge (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

An impact statement submitted to the Provincial Court by a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) subject matter expert outlined the unique nature of the sponge reefs and the potential harms done by illegal fishing within the MPA. The glass sponge reefs are approximately 9,000 years old, and are considered to be the largest living example of glass sponge reefs that were abundant millions of years ago. The slow growth, fragility and highly sensitive nature and structure of these sponges make the reefs particularly vulnerable to damage and disturbance, since recovery may take tens to several hundreds of years. Harvesters who disregard fishery closures under the Fisheries Act and the Oceans Act MPA regulations pose a risk of causing new damage to the reefs, and undermine decades of work to provide protection to these globally unique ecosystems.

DFO has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to enforce the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected].

The case stems from illegal fishing activity on April 4 and 5, 2020, captured through the electronic monitoring data that is provided to the Department as a licence condition for Groundfish, such as halibut, and other commercial fishing fleets.

and 5, 2020, captured through the electronic monitoring data that is provided to the Department as a licence condition for Groundfish, such as halibut, and other commercial fishing fleets. The Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs MPA was designated under the Oceans Act in February 2017 .

in . Given the historical engagement of the groundfish sector on the MPA closures, current technology and electronic equipment available and used by fishermen, and the extensive and highly publicized sponge reef closed areas, it is the responsibility of all harvesters to know the rules and follow them.

