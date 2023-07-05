Come chill with us on 7-Eleven® Day with free Slurpee®

One lucky Slurpee fan can also win free Slurpee for a year with #SlurpeeFreezeTheMoment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Whether you're a Slurpee® connoisseur, a once-in-a-while Slurpee fan or have never had a Slurpee before (*gasp*), mark your calendars because everyone is invited to celebrate 7-Eleven® Canada's 54th birthday with a free small Slurpee on Tuesday, July 11th.

There are two simple ways to grab your free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day:

Head over to your local 7-Eleven Canada from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on July 11th , simply pour your favourite Slurpee in a small birthday cup and walk away feeling refreshed. Grab a free small Slurpee when you place a delivery order via 7Now. You can have one small Slurpee per order, so make sure you pick your favourite flavour!

"For over 54 years, we've been a neighbourhood stop for many in Canada and this wouldn't have been possible without our loyal fans," says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "As a token of our appreciation, we're excited to celebrate 7-Eleven Day with the communities that we operate in – inviting everyone to join the festivities and grab our iconic small Slurpee on us on July 11th."

If one day of free Slurpee isn't enough for you, don't forget to share your #SlurpeeFreezeTheMoment until July 14th for a chance to win free Slurpee for a year. Entering the contest is easy – follow @7ElevenCanada on Instagram or TikTok, snap and share a pic of your favourite moments with Slurpee with the contest hashtag.

Did you also hear that there are brand new, limited-time Slurpee flavours? We're talking fruity and tropical Peach Dragon Fruit and the new strawberry melon Mountain Dew SuperNova™. If you're more into summer fan-favourites like Blueberry Yuzu Lemonade, it'll also be available, only at 7-Eleven Canada.

The celebration doesn't end there. If you have a hankering for some crunchy Taquitos, 7-Eleven Canada will also be offering BOGO deals in-store and via 7Now on July 11th. To make it an even more mouthwatering deal, you'll also get 711 bonus points each when you grab the free small Slurpee and BOGO Taquito using your 7Rewards app in-store or via 7Now.

There are limited quantities of free Slurpee available so make sure to do a Slurpee run to your nearest 7-Eleven. To find a location near you, check out 7-eleven.ca/lp/711day , and don't forget to show off your free Slurpee by tagging @SlurpeeCanada on all social platforms.

