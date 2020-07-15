Colville masterpiece shatters artist record at Heffel's virtual live auction

A new record was achieved for the internationally acclaimed Canadian icon Alex Colville, with his masterpiece, Dog and Bridge , which sold for $2,401,250. The 1976 painting is among the most outstanding and recognized examples by the War artist to ever come to market. This was the work's first-ever appearance at auction, as it had been in private hands for decades.

"Presenting a masterpiece as special as Colville's Dog and Bridge was a highlight for Heffel, and we're thrilled that our excitement was matched by our bidders'," says David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "This sale, and all of the incredible works on offer proved that even during times of change, art continues to inspire and provide a beacon of light."

Highlights from the Spring 2020 Live Auction

Alex Colville's highly anticipated Dog and Bridge outperformed its estimate of $800,000 to 1,200,000 and sold for an incredible result of $2,401,250 at the Heffel sale, a new world record for the artist at auction.

Heffel is currently accepting consignments for the fall 2020 auction season, inclusive of international works of art.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Heffel has sold more Canadian art than any other auctioneer worldwide, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars since 1978. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

