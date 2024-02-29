Columbia Eyewear Launches at Specsavers

The eyewear line, available on February 29, brings Canadians a selection of 13 optical frames and 3 sunglasses fit for your next adventure

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Specsavers is proud to offer Canadians a new eyewear range by one of the leading outdoor and sportswear brands, Columbia, available in over 100 Specsavers locations across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, starting February 29, 2024.

Inspired by the outdoors, these durable and lightweight styles ensure Canadians will be ready for wherever the day's adventures will take them. The range, which includes 13 optical frames, and three sunglasses features larger sizes with wider bridges and longer temples for eye sizes 58-62. In true spirit of the Columbia brand, the frames are designed to enhance your experience of the outdoors.

The collection was made for people who approach every day with a sense of adventure and lead an active lifestyle, often finding themselves enjoying time outdoors. The range is designed to provide optimal comfort and durability – made of top-quality, lightweight acetate, the frames also feature integrated flex spring hinges making them the ultimate eyewear choice for those who always prepare for the unexpected.

With prices starting at $249 for two pairs of complete glasses including standard single vision lenses (to the same prescription), the collection includes contemporary, elegant, and minimalist styles appealing to those who prefer classic square, rectangular and navigator shapes.

"We are delighted to bring a Columbia Eyewear range to Canada," said Sarah West, Head of Product, Specsavers Canada. "In true Columbia fashion, the collection is sensible and functional, but it's the attention to detail that really stands out. From extended sizes that accommodate larger faces, to subtle design elements such as patterns and pops of colour that complement classic shapes adding a modern twist, this collection is truly made for those with a sense of adventure who value experience above else."

About Specsavers

