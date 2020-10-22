TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 23, 2020 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Toronto Airport Detachment conducted search warrants at a residence in Etobicoke, a business in Mississauga and arrested and charged two (2) individuals from Toronto. During the search, investigators seized over $160,000 in cash, cocaine, other controlled substances as well as one restricted firearm and ammunition from the business located in Mississauga.

On September 24, 2020, the RCMP with the assistance of York Regional Police conducted a search warrant at a residence in King City, Ontario, as part of the same investigation. Investigators found thirty (30) long guns, 20,300 rounds of ammunition, cocaine, other controlled substances and over $15,000 in cash in the residence. Four (4) King City residents were arrested and charges laid against them.

This complex investigation titled Project OVENUS was conducted in collaboration with the Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

As a result of the investigation, a total of six individuals were arrested and over a hundred and forty (140) charges were laid under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Cristian Giaman, 30 years old from Toronto, Ontario (11 charges contrary to the Criminal Code and the CDSA );

(11 charges contrary to the and the ); Kevin Medeiros , 28 years old from Toronto, Ontario (1 charge contrary to the Criminal Code );

, 28 years old from (1 charge contrary to the ); Frank Caruso , 61 years old from King City, Ontario (33 charges contrary to the Criminal Code );

, 61 years old from (33 charges contrary to the ); Keely Caruso , 57 years old from King City, Ontario (33 charges contrary to the Criminal Code );

, 57 years old from (33 charges contrary to the ); Nicholas Caruso , 31 years old from King City, Ontario (33 charges contrary to the Criminal Code );

, 31 years old from (33 charges contrary to the ); Luigi Caruso , 29 years old from King City, Ontario (36 charges contrary to the Criminal Code).

"Toronto Airport Detachment is a joint forces unit led by the RCMP and supported by our law enforcement partners from Toronto, York, Peel and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). I would like to thank all of the RCMP's policing partners who made this outcome possible. I am extremely proud of the members of the investigative team who not only overcame the challenges faced by police in successfully investigating sophisticated criminal networks, but did so during a time when the realities of Covid 19 compounds those challenges. The RCMP will continue to work closely and diligently with our partners to keep Canadians safe. This seizure of 31 firearms, and significant quantities of controlled substances will prevent immeasurable harm in our communities in the short term but we need the public's assistance to have continued success in combatting transnational organized crime groups and networks to prevent them from bringing controlled substances and firearms into the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. I would like to acknowledge the Crime Stoppers program for playing an important role in this investigation and encourage people to utilize this valuable resource, to assist in the fight against gun violence", stated Inspector Barry Dolan, Officer in charge of Toronto Airport Detachment.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however, your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the importation of controlled substances into Canada, contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or if you or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 , or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

