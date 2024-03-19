A new addition to the regimen from Colgate® PerioGardSF helps repair weakened enamel while continuing to fight the bacteria that can cause early gum disease

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International awarded Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care the 2024 Best New Product Award in the toothpaste category. Winners are determined by a nationwide survey of 15,000 Canadian consumers. Colgate® introduced the Colgate® PeriogardSF regimen in 2023. It includes a daily use toothpaste and toothbrush to reduce gum bleeding and inflammation, from the brand trusted by dentists*.

Colgate PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild toothpaste (CNW Group/Colgate-Palmolive)

"Colgate is extremely proud of the Best New Product Award and how the review process speaks to PerioGard's effectiveness to significantly reduce gum bleeding and inflammation for our customers," said Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing Lead of Colgate Canada.

Colgate is continuously looking for ways to help Canadians with their oral care. In 2024, the PerioGardSF portfolio was expanded to include a new Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild toothpaste. This line extension ensures more Canadians can take care of their bleeding and inflamed gums while simultaneously caring for another key oral health concern – enamel erosion. Tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the human body and is the protective outer layer of the tooth; however, despite its strength, it is susceptible to acid formed when plaque bacteria metabolise dietary sugars. These acids can weaken enamel by dissolving the minerals from which enamel is composed and can lead to tooth decay. Enamel's primary purpose is to protect your teeth from damage and Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild is a daily toothpaste that fights the bacteria that can cause early gum disease and helps protect and repair weakened enamel.

On top of the Best New Product Award win, Colgate PerioGard's oral health benefit claims have also been validated by the Canadian Dental Association (CDA) . The CDA Seal was awarded to PerioGardSF Gum Care . In particular, the specialized formula significantly reduces gum bleeding and inflammation associated with early gum disease, is clinically proven for healthier gums, helps to prevent sensitivity, plaque build-up and cavities, and provides long lasting antibacterial activity with continued use**. What's more, the CDA Seal validated that PerioGardSF helps reverse the damage of early gum disease and thoroughly cleans even the hard-to-reach spaces between teeth and around the gum line.

Colgate® PerioGardSF toothpaste is now available in three variants. In addition to the Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild , launched today, Canadians can also choose from the Gum Care and Gum Care + Sensitivity formulas (MSRP: $6.99). The Colgate® PerioGard® Gum Protection Toothbrush comes in Soft and UltraSoft (MSRP: $5.47). The PerioGard toothpastes and toothbrushes work together as a regimen and are available online and at major retailers nationwide.

*Based on 2023 sales data for Colgate including PerioGard SF **When used twice daily

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

About Canadian Dental Association

The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) is the national voice for dentistry dedicated to the promotion of optimal oral health, an essential component of general health, and to the advancement and leadership of a unified profession. CDA, a non-regulatory authority, is a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization whose corporate members are Canada's provincial and territorial dental associations (PTDAs). CDA represents over 21,000 practicing dentists from coast to coast to coast.

