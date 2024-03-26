The newest addition to the McDonald's Canada menu is now available at participating restaurants

across the country

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - An iced coffee is nice. But a Cold Brew Coffee? That's smooth. Starting March 26, Canadians will be able to order the new McCafé® Cold Brew Coffee at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country.

Starting March 26, Canadians will be able to order the new McCafé® Cold Brew Coffee in five varieties at participating restaurants: Cold Brew (unsweetened), French Vanilla Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Sweetened Cold Brew with Cream, and Cold Brew with Sugar-Free Syrup & Cream. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"Good things take time. Just as the cold-brew process enhances the smooth, delicious flavour of cold brew, we invested time in perfecting our recipe and are confident our guests will love it," said Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada. "Whether you're a long-time cold brew lover or trying it for the first time, we're excited to give our guests a new way to enjoy McCafé coffee."

Made with Arabica beans, the new McCafé Cold Brew offers a different flavour experience than McCafé iced coffee, making it ideal for guests who prefer a stronger and bolder coffee taste for a refreshing start to their morning or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Guests can choose from five different varieties: Cold Brew (unsweetened), French Vanilla Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Sweetened Cold Brew with Cream, and Cold Brew with Sugar-Free Syrup & Cream. Guests can substitute cream for milk at no extra cost.

"We take pride in our legacy of delivering consistently delicious coffee experiences, making each visit to our restaurants unforgettable for our guests," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Earlier this year, we introduced a whole new look and feel to the McCafé packaging line up and are thrilled to now announce the next phase in the evolution of the McCafé brand with the introduction of Cold Brew."

The new McCafé Cold Brew Coffee will be served in the newly redesigned sleek and sophisticated cup featuring the Golden Arches and McCafé brush script logo on a clear background. It is now available at participating restaurants across Canada, at the Drive-Thru, on the McDonald's app and through McDelivery®.

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

