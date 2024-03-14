The new Breezeline Mobile service will offer attractive bundles to U.S. broadband customers

MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco") is pleased to announce that Breezeline, its U.S. business unit offering broadband services in 13 states, will be adding mobile phone services to its product offering.

Breezeline Mobile will enable Cogeco to offer its Breezeline customers additional bundling opportunities, bolstering the company's already robust value proposition and further enhancing its competitive position in the United States. Breezeline Mobile will be available to Breezeline's broadband customers starting this spring through a Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") agreement with an industry-leading mobile network.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of mobile services within our Breezeline operating regions," said Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "This important new service will not only help us expand our product offering, but will also allow us to better meet the growing needs of our customers who wish to bundle a flexible and reliable mobility offering with their broadband service."

"Our customers have told us they find value in bundled services and prefer doing business with Breezeline because of the exceptional customer experience," said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. "Breezeline Mobile will provide choice, reliable network coverage, flexible plans, and bundled savings for Breezeline customers."

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

About Breezeline

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.

