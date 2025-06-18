MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (collectively "Cogeco") plan to release their financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended May 31, 2025, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast of the analyst call will be available on both the Investor Relations and the Events and Presentations pages of Cogeco's website. Financial analysts will be able to access the live conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. A recording of the conference call will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period.

Please use the following dial-in number to access the conference call 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Local - Toronto: 1 289 514-5100

Toll Free - North America: 1 800 717-1738

To join this conference call, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

INVESTORS: Troy Crandall, Head, Investor Relations, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., Tel.: 514 764-4600, [email protected]; MEDIA: Claudja Joseph, Director, Communications & DEI, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., Tel.: 514 764-4600, [email protected]