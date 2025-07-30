MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today the official launch of its mobile service in Canada, marking a significant expansion of its service offering. A complete rollout to all Cogeco markets, which will provide more wireless choices to millions of Canadian consumers, is planned for fall 2025.

"For almost 70 years, Cogeco has been deeply rooted in regional markets. The launch of Cogeco Mobile is not just a new chapter, it's a bold declaration of our unwavering commitment to be a competitive force in Canada." said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO.

"We know that network coverage is important for mobile users, which is why we've partnered with national and international mobile networks to launch a mobile service, in addition to building infrastructure where it makes sense over time," stated Nancy Audette, Chief Growth Officer. "To show our appreciation for our customers' loyalty, we are launching our new mobile service with an exclusive, time-limited offer: mobile plans starting at $0 for the first year and the peace of mind that comes with rollover data, no commitments, no activation fees, and no surprise overages. This is mobile made easy, and mobile made smart."

Cogeco Mobile is now available in the following markets to new and existing Cogeco Internet subscribers who bring their own device:

Québec: Alma, Magog , Rimouski , Saint-Georges , Saint-Hyacinthe , Saint-Sauveur , Sept-Îles and Trois-Rivières

Alma, , , , , , Sept-Îles and Trois-Rivières Ontario: Brockville , Chatham , Cobourg , Cornwall and Welland

Cogeco mobile plans are built to provide competitive pricing and customer-friendly features, in addition to an exceptionally attractive launch offer. For additional information, customers are encouraged to visit Cogeco's website at: cogeco.ca .

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

