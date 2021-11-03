Cogeco receives HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of its commitment to creating a sustainable future

This recognition demonstrates the importance Cogeco gives to a sustainable future. Recently, Cogeco announced its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Moreover, Cogeco was the first telecommunications company in Canada to have its targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets, which include a 65% reduction in emissions from its operations by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels), illustrate Cogeco's leadership and its commitment to the environment. In addition, as part of its global climate ambitions, Cogeco has joined corporate leaders representing more than $3.6 trillion in market capitalization in signing the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" commitment.

These actions complement the decisions Cogeco has made in recent years in the fight against climate change. They include the voluntary disclosure of our climate impact and greenhouse gas emissions through the global disclosure system run by the internationally recognized organization CDP, for which Cogeco received a score of A- in 2020, as well as the implementation of our corporate social responsibility program, which encompasses a number of initiatives aimed at optimally managing our environmental footprint.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

The Terra Carta Seal acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. Here, all industries and all companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations. The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies who hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

"Cogeco is very honoured to be among the first global recipients of the Terra Carta Seal. Making a positive and sustainable impact on the communities we serve, on our employees and on our planet is part of Cogeco's culture," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. He concluded: "Cogeco is committed to decarbonization leadership. By enabling the digital economy and by committing to green our operations with renewable energy and fleet electrification, we ensure that our customers can enjoy high quality services in a way that supports the transition to a low-carbon economy."

Working closely with HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honey bees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

"With respect for both the historic resonance of the Terra Carta and for the environment, we have used modest, natural materials and celebrated craftsmanship with a delicate, illustrated design," said Sir Jony Ive. "This feels a sensitive and sincere commemoration for those who have committed to the aims of the Terra Carta, and we are so very grateful to be able to contribute to such an important and impactful initiative."

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognises global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or Sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021. The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

