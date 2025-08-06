Cogeco to Continue Fighting this Backwards Policy

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco is dismayed by the federal government's decision to maintain the CRTC's broken, nonsensical wholesale Internet regime, and is profoundly disappointed by Cabinet's failure to ensure economic prosperity.

The government's inaction stifles competition and investment in essential digital infrastructure by unfairly empowering the Big Three telecom players (Bell, Rogers, and Telus) to expand through regulation by reselling the networks of smaller regional players. This will lead to reduced consumer choice and stalled network investments. By failing to correct the CRTC's flawed approach, the government has squandered a crucial chance to foster a healthy and dynamic market that benefits all Canadians.

"The Federal Cabinet's inaction is unacceptable," said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO of Cogeco. "It directly contradicts government efforts to promote sustainable competition and drive economic growth. The CRTC's current approach undermines choice and affordability, halting crucial innovation and investment vital for Canada's future. Unless corrected, this policy will have a detrimental impact on consumers and the broader Canadian economy."

Cogeco will continue to challenge the CRTC's broken wholesale regime, including through the Federal Court of Appeal.

About Cogeco Inc.

Cogeco Inc. is a North American leader in the telecommunications and media sectors. Through Cogeco Communications Inc., we provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, we operate 21 radio stations in Canada, primarily in the province of Québec, as well as a news agency. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Both Cogeco Inc.'s and Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO and CCA).

