MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (collectively ''Cogeco'') announce the publication of their latest Sustainability Report, which details their sustainability strategy, commitments, initiatives, and performance. The report was prepared using the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Concurrently, Cogeco is also publishing its third Climate Action Plan and TCFD Report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report describes how the impacts of climate change are systematically considered and integrated into Cogeco's business strategy and related decisions. It also presents the measures put in place to support the transition to a resilient, low-carbon economy.

"At Cogeco, we are building a more sustainable and inclusive future through our long-standing tradition of social engagement and community involvement, prioritizing digital inclusion and climate action, implementing leading operating practices, and upholding our responsible and ethical management," said Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "While our industry's environmental footprint is arguably smaller than many others, Cogeco remains determined to take a diligent approach and demonstrate strong leadership in climate action," continued Mr. Perron.

Creating value and strengthening our resilience in a sustainable way

We are aware of the fundamental role we must play in addressing the most pressing environmental, social, and economic challenges.

In order to stimulate the growth of our activities in a sustainable and responsible manner, we continue to manage and improve our commitments focused on key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) levers:

Reducing our environmental footprint. At Cogeco, we focus on reducing our environmental impact, whether that relates to responsible waste management, pursuing circular economic opportunities, mitigating biodiversity loss through partnerships in our communities, or implementing compensation and credit practices tied to our sustainability objectives. Our ambitious absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets align with geoscientific principles, and we continue to accelerate our reduction efforts this year through consolidation and electrification of our fleet, improving energy efficiency in our buildings and networks, pursuing investments in renewable energy, and engaging with our suppliers to encourage a reduction in their emissions.





Generating socio-economic benefits in the communities we work and live in. We continue to invest in bridging the digital divide by deploying high-speed Internet in unserved and underserved regions of Canada and the United States, as part of our ambitious broadband network expansion plan. We also pursue our philanthropic leadership and community involvement initiatives, evolve our comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy, and put into action our enhanced health, safety, and wellness practices to ensure the well-being of our employees.





Implementing strong governance practices. We continue to strengthen sustainability-related data governance by improving internal assurance processes and we are conducting a third-party limited assurance of our GHG inventory and digital inclusion commitment results. Furthermore, we are continuing to raise awareness and train our employees in the importance of ethical behaviour.

