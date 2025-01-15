MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 20, 2024 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in hybrid mode on January 14, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Louis Audet Elected 35,539,428 97.70 % 836,964 2.30 % Mary-Ann Bell Elected 36,340,275 99.90 % 36,117 0.10 % Robin Bienenstock Elected 36,170,667 99.43 % 205,725 0.57 % James C. Cherry Elected 36,343,195 99.91 % 33,197 0.09 % Samih Elhage Elected 36,181,127 99.46 % 195,265 0.54 % Normand Legault Elected 36,160,496 99.41 % 215,896 0.59 % Caroline Papadatos Elected 36,340,511 99.90 % 35,881 0.10 % Frédéric Perron Elected 36,346,712 99.92 % 29,680 0.08 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.ca ) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Inc.

Cogeco Inc. is a North American leader in the telecommunications and media sectors. Through Cogeco Communications Inc., we provide world-class Internet, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. We also offer wireless services in most of our U.S. operating territory. Through Cogeco Media, we operate 21 radio stations in Canada, primarily in the province of Québec, as well as a news agency. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Both Cogeco Inc.'s and Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO and CCA).

Information:

Claudja Joseph

Director, Communications &DEI

Cogeco Inc.

Tel.: 514 764-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.