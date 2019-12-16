Cogeco Communications Inc. announces the departure of the President of Cogeco Connexion, its Canadian subsidiary

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. announced today the departure of Ken Smithard, President of its Cogeco Connexion subsidiary. Mr. Smithard will be leaving the organization at the end of January 2020 to pursue personal interests. A recruitment process for his successor is being launched.

"On behalf of my colleagues and the entire Cogeco Communications team, I wish to thank Ken for his 20 years of dedication to the company and his tireless work," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc. "I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

For further information: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Cogeco, 514 764-4700, marie-helene.labrie@cogeco.com