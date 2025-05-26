MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) agrees with public health organizations highlighting the need to further address youth vaping in Canada. We share a common goal: protecting young people from vaping use while continuing to support adult smokers in their journey to quit cigarettes. Recent survey data shows that youth vaping in Canada is on the decline. This is a positive trend, but more decisive action is needed to keep the momentum going.

"We agree that more must be done to restrict youth access to vaping products, and that there are too many flavoured products on the market," said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial. "We support the proposed federal vaping regulations to restrict flavours to tobacco, menthol and mint and we believe these flavours are sufficient for adult smokers looking to quit."

It is important, however, that any regulation be reviewed from an evidence-based scientific perspective; for example, as drafted, the current regulations would permit the use of several ingredients shown to be carcinogenic in vapour products.

Imperial also suggest restricting the size and volume of devices, as higher puff count products can pose safety risks and may be purchased at a discount which can be more accessible to youth.

The company warns that stronger enforcement is needed to uphold the law — and Quebec's recent experience has shown that without collaboration and sufficient policing of illegal products, legislating tougher rules just pushes products into the black market. We encourage governments and health groups to support a national enforcement plan, to remove illegal and non-compliant products from stores, and address the lack of compliance related to online sales.

Finally, the government should allow factual communication and information to adult smokers on the health benefits of switching from cigarettes to vaping. This is crucial to further reduce smoking rates in the country. The vast majority of smokers continue to believe that vaping is as harmful as smoking which is not aligned with what credible health organizations around the world say, including Health Canada.

"Imperial is eager to work with public health groups as well as the new federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to take a balanced, evidence-based approach: one that protects youth, supports adults seeking alternatives to smoking, and enforces the rules already in place," concluded Gagnon.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is the leading tobacco and nicotine company in Canada, part of the global BAT group. Our mission at BAT is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by promoting a Smokeless World. We envision a future where smokeless products replace cigarettes, encouraging smokers to make a Switch to Better.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Dalia Esposito, Torchia Communications, 514-654-2635, [email protected]; Mary Moniz, Torchia Communications, 647-278-0152, [email protected]