Coconut Software providing free software to support COVID vaccination for First Nations communities in Canada

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, the leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the banking and credit union industry, has announced that they'll be providing their appointment booking software completely free of charge to any First Nations communities in Canada in order to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We believe it is critical to help First Nations communities battle against the COVID-19 pandemic - it's imperative that we help ensure vaccinations are scheduled in a timely manner." states Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software.

Coconut Software will equip these communities with software to quickly schedule, measure and manage in-person vaccine appointments. Individuals will simply visit an online scheduling link and select the most convenient date and time slot. The solution will also provide community groups with the ability to add in custom questions to be answered during the appointment booking process, as well as reminders through SMS and emails for upcoming appointments.

"The orchestration of the vaccine deployment to keep our healthcare workers and communities safer is something Coconut can help with - we're thrilled to do our part."



Interested First Nations groups should email [email protected] for further information.

About Coconut Software:



Coconut Software is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for modern banks and credit unions and is backed by investments from Conexus Venture Capital Fund, Information Venture Partners, SaskWorks Venture Fund, Bay Partners, ScaleUp Ventures, PIC Investment Group, with additional financing by CIBC. By providing technology that elevates the customer experience while improving operational efficiencies, Coconut's solutions consistently improve satisfaction scores, decrease churn, and increase sales.

SOURCE Coconut Software

For further information: Elissa Riddell, Director, Marketing, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.coconutsoftware.com/

