Coconut Software Partners with National Bank to Innovate Client Access, Achieve 3x Remote Booking Growth

SASKATOON, SK and MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Coconut Software , a leading provider of appointment scheduling and lobby management solutions, today announced the positive impact of its partnership with National Bank , one of Canada's leading financial institutions.

By leveraging Coconut Software's platform, National Bank has achieved a three-fold increase in remote appointment bookings, and a 92% client satisfaction rate, marking a key milestone in the bank's digital transformation journey.

National Bank's commitment to modernizing its client experience to meet the growing demand for digital and remote services led them to partner with Coconut Software. This strategic initiative aimed to replace a traditional, branch-focused booking system with a flexible, client-centric platform integrated into their digital ecosystem.

This successful transformation has also led to external recognition for National Bank, which was named a finalist for an OCTAS 2025 award by Réseau Action TI , highlighting their innovative use of information technology in projects like this. The nomination demonstrates the importance of digital transformation in improving client access to banking services.

Coconut Software's solution empowered National Bank clients to easily schedule appointments online, including remote options, connecting them with the right advisor across the country without needing to visit a specific branch. This not only streamlined the client journey, but also provided employees with greater flexibility and a broader reach.

"It should always be easy for customers to interact with their financial services providers and receive meaningful advice through whatever channel they prefer," says Katherine Regnier , CEO of Coconut Software. "We are proud to be a catalyst in National Bank's digital transformation—not just by simplifying booking, but by enabling a more holistic view of both workforce and customer demand. This creates a truly effortless experience, even within a complex ecosystem, and sets a new standard for client access and engagement in the financial industry."

Some key outcomes powered by the National Bank and Coconut Software partnership include:

Remote appointment bookings increased 3x , demonstrating strong client adoption of digital channels.

, demonstrating strong client adoption of digital channels. 92% client satisfaction with the enhanced booking experience, reflecting its ease of use and convenience.

with the enhanced booking experience, reflecting its ease of use and convenience. Remote appointments can now be booked 4x faster , reducing friction and saving clients valuable time.

, reducing friction and saving clients valuable time. Nationwide access to specialized advisors is available, allowing clients to receive support in their preferred language, for instance.

"By accelerating the shift from physical to remote services, we're delivering a cutting-edge experience that democratizes access to advice and transforms how we interact with our clients," says Simon Ledoux , Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking at National Bank.

The results achieved through the partnership with Coconut Software are a key component of National Bank's recognized digital advancements, showcasing how strategic technology adoption can lead to significant improvements in client experience and operational efficiency.

Click here to read more about National Bank's success story.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is a leading customer engagement platform that orchestrates effortless digital and in-person banking experiences for financial institutions. The company's appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking solutions tackle critical challenges head-on, while building customer loyalty and improving Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT). Coconut Software creates measurable business value by helping clients achieve their revenue goals, optimize workforce planning, and streamline branch traffic. It serves a growing number of top-tier banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Arvest Bank, and M&T Bank. Visit coconutsoftware.com to learn more.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as of April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

