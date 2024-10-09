Coconut Software and Glia Partner to Further Unify Interactions

Collaboration enables credit unions and banks to connect chat, IVR, appointment scheduling and more.

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, a leading provider of appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking software for the financial services industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Glia, the leader in customer interaction technology. This partnership seamlessly integrates Coconut Software's advanced scheduling platform into Glia's Unified Interaction Management platform, ensuring that members and customers can quickly and efficiently receive the support they need through their preferred channel.

Glia logo and Coconut Software logo (CNW Group/Coconut Software)

"It should always be easy for customers to interact with their financial services providers and receive meaningful advice through whatever channel they prefer. More importantly, we should not lose the customer context along the way. No one wants to repeat themselves," said Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "This strategic partnership and purposeful integration with Glia's platform represents a significant advancement in our collaborative efforts to simplify experiences for banks and credit unions."

Integrating Coconut Software's intuitive platform within Glia allows members and customers to easily and conveniently schedule an appointment for a specific time or with a specific person. Glia's technology allows users to seamlessly switch channels while providing relevant context and conversation history. Coconut's platform encompasses a variety of experience-enhancing tools, including enterprise-ready appointment scheduling, video banking and lobby management. The resulting increase in advisor productivity and client satisfaction has been proven to drive loan and deposit growth as well as increased efficiencies across departments.

"At Glia, we are proud of our proven track record of powering seamless, unified interactions that end channel switching and context gaps, allowing financial institutions to overcome the limitations of legacy contact center technology," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "Our partnership with Coconut Software and incorporation of their modern technology is another strong example of how we are empowering banks and credit unions to reimagine their customer and member interactions for a digital-first world."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is a leading customer engagement platform that orchestrates effortless digital and in-person banking experiences for financial institutions. The company's appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking solutions tackle critical challenges head-on, while building customer loyalty and improving Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT). Coconut Software creates measurable business value by helping clients achieve their revenue goals, optimize workforce planning, and streamline branch traffic. It serves a growing number of top-tier banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Arvest Bank, and M&T Bank.

