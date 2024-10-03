Coconut Software Joins the AWS Partner Network

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, a leading provider of appointment scheduling, queue management and video banking for financial institutions, announced today that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN.) The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

As an APN member, Coconut Software now has global access in AWS Marketplace, streamlining the process for customers to discover, procure, and implement its platform. This accessibility ensures that financial institutions can seamlessly integrate Coconut Software's offerings into their existing infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value and driving business growth.

Coconut Software's deep-rooted relationship with AWS, cultivated over many years, underscores the strength and reliability of its platform. As a company built on AWS, Coconut Software has leveraged the robust infrastructure and advanced capabilities of the leading cloud service provider to deliver unparalleled performance and scalability to its customers.

"Coconut Software is thrilled to formalize our relationship with AWS, a recognized leader in cloud computing," said Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "Together, Coconut and AWS will unlock new possibilities for financial institutions, enabling them to innovate, overcome technical challenges, and deliver exceptional value to their customers."

As an APN member, Coconut Software joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

For more information, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-icgi4psr5q2xe?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa .

Coconut Software is a leading customer engagement platform that orchestrates effortless digital and in-person banking experiences for financial institutions. The company's appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking solutions tackle critical challenges head-on, while building customer loyalty and improving Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT). Coconut Software creates measurable business value by helping clients achieve their revenue goals, optimize workforce planning, and streamline branch traffic. It serves a growing number of top-tier banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Arvest Bank, and M&T Bank.

