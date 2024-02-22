COBS BREAD'S FOURTH ANNUAL DOUGHNATION FUNDRAISER UNDERWAY WITH GOAL OF RAISING $500,000 FOR 120+ LOCAL CHARITIES ACROSS CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - COBS Bread's annual Doughnation fundraiser is underway. Customers are asked to "doughnate" in-bakery and help COBS Bread raise $500,000 for over 120 charities across Canada. The fundraising campaign will culminate in "Doughnation Day" on March 2nd, where $2 from the sale of every hot cross bun 6-pack will be donated to local charities across Canada.

The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for community charities across the country. Each COBS Bread bakery selects a charity that makes a local impact and have been fundraising in-bakery since February 1st.

The new COBS Bread bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is has already exceeded their original goal of raising $3,000 for local charity Alzheimer Society Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District having already raised over $4,200. "Our new goal is to raise $6,000 before the March 2nd Doughnation Day, and even more on that day," shares Karen Spyce, bakery owner of COBS Bread Churchill Plaza. "We chose to fundraise for Alzheimer Society because of the amazing work they do in our community to support families during difficult times. It's also a cause that touches home for our family; the work they do to help improve the quality of life is truly inspiring and heartwarming."

Last year, COBS Bread bakeries raised over $434,000 for local charities, donating on average $2,900 to their local charities. COBS Bread's overall goal for this year's Doughnation fundraiser is $500,000.

To find the bakery nearest you and their hours on Saturday, March 2nd, please visit www.cobsbread.com/local-bakery

About COBS BREAD

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries is a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each one of our +170 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover product is donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50M of retail product annually. COBS Bread's loyalty program, COBS Club, provides customers with rewards for purchases and currently has over 500,000 members. COBS Bread has received a Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for 13 consecutive years and is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

