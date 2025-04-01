COBS BREAD DOUGHNATION DAY™ UNDERWAY WITH GOAL OF RAISING $500,000 FOR LOCAL CHARITIES ACROSS CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - COBS Bread's 5th annual Doughnation Day™ is underway with a focus on encouraging customers to "doughnate" and help COBS Bread raise $500,000 for charities across Canada. March 8 to April 5 is Doughnation Month where funds are being raised online, and in COBS bakeries across Canada. On Saturday, April 5th or Doughnation Day™ $2 from the sale of every Hot Cross Bun 6-pack will be donated to local charities across Canada.

Doughnation Day (CNW Group/BD Canada Ltd. (COBS Bread))

The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for COBS Bread's community charities across the country in addition to COBS Bread's national charitable partner, Second Harvest through the sale of Hot Cross Buns and customer donations. Each bakery has selected a charity that makes a local impact and will be raising funds in-bakery and online throughout the campaign.

"Mixing our passion with purpose is at core of our values here at COBS Bread. Our bakers across Canada are proud of how they support our communities with our end of day giving program. Doughnation Day™ is the opportunity to further amplify our efforts" says Peter Furnish, VP of Marketing for COBS Bread. We're looking forward to the outcome of this important work and the impact we can make across the country."

April 5, Saturday: Doughnation Day™

Customers can purchase a 6-pack of Hot Cross Buns at any COBS Bread Bakery and COBS Bread will donate $2 from the sale to the bakery's local community charity.

Anytime until April 5:

Add a donation to any purchase at a COBS Bread bakery: Customers can donate at the point of purchase to the bakery's local community charity throughout the campaign.

Can't make it to a bakery? You can donate online at Doughnation Day COBS Bread x Second Harvest - Pledge

COBS Bread bakeries are encouraged to strive to raise at least $1,500 for their charities throughout the "doughnation" period, and the organization's overall goal for fundraising during this period is $500,000.

About COBS BREAD

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each one of our +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover product is donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50M of retail product annually. COBS Bread's loyalty program, COBS Club, provides customers with rewards for purchases and currently has over 700,000 members. COBS Bread has received a Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for 13 consecutive years and is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Visit www.cobsbread.com, or to donate visit Doughnation Day COBS Bread x Second Harvest - Pledge

COBS Bread | Doughnation Day™ | Media FAQ

Overview: This FAQ serves as a messaging guide to answer any media questions about COBS Bread Doughnation Day™

How can you participate?

Join us in bakery on Saturday, April 5 th for Doughnation Day™, where $2 from every 6-pack of hot cross buns sold goes towards a charity in the community. From now until April 5 th bakeries will also be accepting monetary donations, as well as online donations through www.doughnationday.com

How long has COBS Bread done Doughnation Day™?

Doughnation Day™ on April 5 th, will be COBS Bread's 5th anniversary. For our 5th year we are looking to raise $500,000!

What if I don't like hot cross buns?

No problem! If you don't want to purchase a 6-pack of hot cross buns, you can also add a donation to your bill in bakery.

What if I can't make it into a bakery on April 5th and want to donate?

No problem! From now until April 5 th bakeries will also be accepting monetary donations, as well as online donations through Doughnation Day COBS Bread x Second Harvest - Pledge

