COBS Bread is feeding the bagel pronunciation debate by offering two ways to order them

To celebrate National Bagel Day, COBS Bread invites Canadians to order bagels in whichever way they pronounce it—baygul or baggle—for a chance to score a free bagel.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - There are two sides to every delicious bagel—and two sides to how you pronounce it. Is it baygul (bay-gul) or is it baggle (bag-gle)?

Canadians are renowned for their distinctive linguistic flair, from "eh" to "aboot." Yet, even within the country, pronunciation can be a source of friendly debate. For the word bagel, the debate rages on between baygul and baggle. This online debate has left some Canadians divided over the correct pronunciation. Recognizing this, COBS Bread sought a creative solution to honour both sides of this debate as a brand that's passionate about all things bread, including how we pronounce bagel.

January 15th marks National Bagel Day, a day to appreciate the cultural significance of bagels and enjoy the delicious taste of this iconic baked good. To celebrate, COBS Bread is stepping into the great bagel pronunciation debate. While public opinion may differ about the correct pronunciation, COBS Bread believes that both baygul and baggle are valid.

From now until February 19th, COBS Bread bakeries across Canada will display special signage highlighting both options: baygul or baggle, inviting customers to choose their preferred pronunciation and join the conversation. Now customers can order their favourite baked-from-scratch bagels—Sesame, Plain, and Everything—using their preferred pronunciation.

"At COBS, we're all about celebrating and fuelling our obsession with bread," says Peter Furnish, VP of Marketing at COBS Bread. "We love bread in all its forms, and pronunciations. Canadians, we see you—and whatever you call them, bayguls or baggles, we have them!" To top it off, the first 25 customers at all COBS Bread bakeries across Canada on January 15th can enjoy a free bagel to celebrate National Bagel Day. Simply share which team you're on: baygul or baggle, and you could get your choice for free!

Head to your local COBS Bread bakery, share how you say bagel (#bayguls or #baggles), and tag @cobsbread to show which side you are on!

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +170 bakeries, all breads, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

