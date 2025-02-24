COBS Bread invites you to turn your Elementary School music lessons into free hot cross buns on March 1st

On March 1st, bring your own recorder or instrument to COBS Bread for Hot Cross Buns Day: play the song, get a free bun!

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians, it's a rite of passage to learn how to play a plastic recorder and master a simple song — Hot Cross Buns. While that skill may not come in handy often, COBS Bread is encouraging Canadians to put it to use, celebrating music, childhood memories, and, of course, COBS Bread hot cross buns!

On March 1st, COBS Bread is celebrating Hot Cross Buns Day, a one-day-only event: play the song and get a free bun! It's time to dig out your old recorder (or your instrument of choice; we don't ask questions), play your own rendition of the "Hot Cross Buns" tune in-bakery, and get a baked-from-scratch, hand-crafted, hot cross bun for free.

Whether you're an elementary school musical prodigy, a parent supporting their child, or an adult reliving your glory days, this is YOUR time to shine. Kids, bring your parents along to join in on the fun, and parents, show your kids that you've still got it.

"Hot cross buns are a beloved staple at COBS Bread, and we wanted to find a fun way to celebrate them while embracing a little bit of nostalgia," says Peter Furnish, VP of Marketing at COBS Bread. "We love seeing our customers bring joy into our bakeries, and what better way to do that than with some music, some fun and a free bun?"

So, dust off your instrument, head to your local COBS Bread bakery on March 1st, and play for a sweet treat! Hot cross buns will be handed out on a first-come, first-play basis while supplies last at every COBS Bread bakery. Calling all kids learning the recorder or adults ready to put those old skills to use, this is a family-friendly event for all to enjoy. Don't forget to share your best (or worst) performances by tagging @COBSBread on Instagram and TikTok with #HotCrossBunsDay.

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked-from-scratch and hand-crafted. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

