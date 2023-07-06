COBS Bread celebrates 20 years of baking and community action in Canada

Company releases 20 years of insights in a step-by-step guide to help businesses set up food donation programs and keep food out of landfill

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - It's a moment 20 years in the baking! 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of COBS Bread in Canada, and to commemorate this milestone all of its 160 bakeries are doubling down on their commitment to COBS Bread's End of Day Giving program, with the mission to ensure that no leftover product goes to waste.

"With the cost of food and groceries continuing to rise, many Canadians from coast to coast to coast are struggling more than ever to feed their families," says Aaron Gillespie, COBS Bread President. "This is why, at the end of each day, every bakery continues to donate leftover bread to local charitable programs in their respective communities."

To help other companies, restaurants and bakeries get started on a food donation plan, COBS Bread is sharing 20 years of learnings, insights and expertise in a never-before-released downloadable step-by-step food donation guide.

"Our End of Day Giving program has been part of COBS Bread's DNA since the very beginning," says Gillespie. "It's the fabric of who we are as a brand. We hope this guide inspires others to get started."

The impact of a successful food donation plan can be substantial.

Since the first COBS Bread bakery opened in Vancouver back in 2003, and thanks to 100 per cent franchisee participation, over 500 local charities have received an estimated $560 million worth of product, which goes to help Canadians struggling with food insecurity. Last year alone, more than $60 million in retail value was donated. On average, each franchise is providing an approximate retail value of $1,000 of baked goods daily. Recipient charities include food banks, school breakfast programs, after school programs, youth charities, and community groups.

As the fastest-growing bakery concept in Canada, Gillespie wants COBS Bread to be an example of how sustainable growth, combined with an equal effort on serving communities, has been a recipe for success.

"We recognize the immense commitment it takes to implement a food donation program, and we would like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all the volunteers, local community organizations and our franchisees for making this happen every single day," says Gillespie.

Get COBS Bread downloadable Step-by-Step Food Donation Guide HERE.

In-bakery, guests can pick-up a special 20th COBSiversary scone – a double chocolate scone with cream cheese icing and sprinkles, available at all bakeries for a limited time from July 24-30th.

About COBS Bread

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries is a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each one of our 160 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover product is donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50M of retail product annually. COBS Bread's loyalty program, COBS Club, provides customers with rewards for purchases and currently has has over 400,000 members. COBS Bread has received a Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for 13 consecutive years and is also recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five years running. For more information, visit cobsbread.com.

