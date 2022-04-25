Coalition to launch the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The latest International Panel on Climate Change report is unequivocal: we are in a climate emergency, on track towards an unlivable world of more than double the 1.5 C limit agreed to in Paris in 2016, with catastrophic results for both humans and the planet.



On April 27 at Queen's Park, a broad coalition of more than 125 groups from across Ontario, representing more than 475,000 people, will launch the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign that calls on all candidates in the upcoming Ontario provincial election to treat climate change as the emergency it is.



As part of the campaign, environmental groups, health groups, faith communities, businesses and others will be calling on all provincial election candidates to commit to a climate action plan that includes setting binding climate targets consistent with global efforts to limit planetary warming to 1.5 C; investing in a thriving, regenerative, zero emissions economy; and prioritizing and respecting Indigenous sovereignty and autonomy.

WHAT: Launch of the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign

WHEN: Wednesday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

WHO:



Dr. Samantha Green , family physician and board member, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

, family physician and board member, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment Lana Goldberg, Ontario climate program manager, Environmental Defence

climate program manager, Environmental Defence Deena Ladd , executive director, Workers Action Centre

, executive director, Workers Action Centre With recorded remarks from Dr. David Suzuki and Severn Cullis-Suzuki, executive director of the David Suzuki Foundation

Where: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen's Park, Toronto, Ont.

The Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign (OCEC) is a rapidly growing non-partisan coalition of diverse groups. The campaign promotes climate policy as the top voting priority and an urgent Climate Action Plan of evidence-based and extensively scoped climate policy for our next provincial government.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For further information: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Samantha Green, Board Member, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), 647-529-1583, [email protected]