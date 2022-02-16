"The entire healthcare sector is facing unprecedented stress, burnout and staff shortages. We've been through rapid change and uncertain times that have left our people feeling stretched, strained and exhausted. The retention of a resilient, enabled and empowered workforce is critical to our mission of providing compassionate, person-centred care to those we are privileged to serve", says Sandra Ramelli, Vice President of People and Strategy at St. Joseph's. "We are so grateful to Co-operators for recognizing the importance of investing in the human-side of health care because we know that when our people feel supported, holistically - mind, body & spirit, they in turn are better equipped to provide care for each other and our patients, residents and clients."

The new Centre for Resilience, Learning and Growth, sponsored by Co-operators, will focus on integrating resilience, learning and development strategies to support the mental health and wellness and personal and professional growth at all levels of the organization. This multi-year project will be initially developed and established at St. Joseph's Health Centre and offered to all physicians and staff. As the tools are developed and strategies are designed, the support of the Centre will grow and be extended to support other institutions within the St. Joseph's Health System and the healthcare partners throughout the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team.

"We are truly honoured to partner with St. Joseph's to establish the innovative Centre for Resilience, Learning and Growth to deliver unique support for healthcare providers in our community," says Lisa Guglietti, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, P&C Manufacturing at Co-operators. "Co-operators recognizes that to continue building resilient communities, we must provide our healthcare workers with the personal well-being and mental health resources they need to defeat today's challenges and the tools to grow professionally and better equip them to conquer the challenges of the future."

"Co-operators have been a vital partner of St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph for many, many years," shares Sera Filice-Armenio, CEO St. Joseph's Foundation. "It is such an honour to partner with an organization so committed to supporting the resilience, mental health and development of our care teams who give so much to this community. Thanks to this remarkable gift, the Centre for Resilience, Learning and Growth will support our physicians and staff as they continue to respond and adapt to the rapid change, ambiguity and flux we will navigate for many years to come."

About St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph & its Foundation

St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph is a leader in providing outstanding healthcare and support to patients and residents, families, and the broader community we serve. Its programs and services support people of all ages who need rehabilitation, complex medical, or long-term care. St. Joseph's also provides community outreach programs that help people, including those living with dementia or frailty, to manage their conditions while staying active in the community. St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation works with the Guelph community to raise funds to enhance the exceptional care that St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph is privileged to provide.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

