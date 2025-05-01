PENTICTON, BC, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As the proud sponsor of the prestigious Lynn Orstad Award – Women in Wildfire Resiliency, Co-operators is pleased to recognize this year's five exceptional winners.

This annual award was presented at the 2025 Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit to honor outstanding women who have made significant contributions to advancing wildfire resiliency across Canada. The award was created in memory of Lynn Orstad to celebrate the dedication, passion, and leadership of women who have contributed to wildfire risk reduction, community resilience, and emergency management.

"Co-operators is deeply committed to supporting the women who play such a crucial role in shaping wildfire resilience in Canada," said Maya Milardovic, Associate Vice-President of Government Relations at Co-operators. "The Lynn Orstad Award highlights the incredible contributions of these trailblazing women who not only lead with their expertise but also inspire others to take action and build more resilient communities."

This year's recipients are:

Dr. Kira Hoffman – Fire Ecologist and Practitioner, University of British Columbia , Bulkley Valley Research Centre

– Fire Ecologist and Practitioner, , Bulkley Valley Research Centre Nora Hannon – Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Senior Advisor, Regional District of Central Kootenay

– Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Senior Advisor, Regional District of Central Kootenay Amanda Reynolds – Mitigation Specialist, First Nations' Emergency Services Society (FNESS)

– Mitigation Specialist, First Nations' Emergency Services Society (FNESS) Dr. Amy Cardinal Christianson – Policy Advisor and Indigenous Fire Stewardship Specialist, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

– Policy Advisor and Indigenous Fire Stewardship Specialist, Indigenous Leadership Initiative Shelly Harnden – Land and Resource Coordinator, Ministry of Forests

This year's Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit – held from April 14-18, 2025 – attracted more than 800 members of the wildfire community from across British Columbia. This includes First Nations representatives, fire departments, local governments, and wildfire specialists. Recipients were recognized for their groundbreaking work in wildfire prevention, mitigation, and community engagement, each receiving a personalized award and a $1,000 grant to further support wildfire resiliency initiatives in their communities.

The Lynn Orstad Award is named after a remarkable woman whose legacy continues to inspire future generations. Lynn Orstad was a tireless advocate for wildfire resilience, known for her work in emergency management, wildfire risk reduction, and community education. Following her passing in 2021, this award ensures that her work and mentorship continue, empowering women to enter careers in emergency management and wildfire resiliency.

For more information about the Lynn Orstad Award and to learn about future opportunities to support wildfire resiliency, please visit FireSmart BC.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $71 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. Visit www.cooperators.ca for more information.

About FireSmart BC

FireSmart BC is a provincial program committed to reducing the negative impacts of wildfire. It is the go-to resource for individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities looking to protect themselves and their properties from wildfire. Their resources are based on scientific research that shows that performing simple FireSmart tasks can make properties far more resilient. For more information, visit firesmartbc.ca/.

About FireSmart Alberta

Founded in 2020, FireSmart Alberta grew out of the top recommendation of the Government of Alberta Spring 2019 Wildfire Review Final Report. Their goal is to foster an all-of-society approach to wildfire resiliency in Alberta. FireSmart Alberta works collaboratively and in alignment with FireSmart Canada as a provincial chapter. For more information, please visit firesmartalberta.ca/.

For media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited