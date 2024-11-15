Co-operators Named One of Canada's Top 100 Employers

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Co-operators, a leading financial services co-operative, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2025. This nationally recognized award celebrates Co-operators commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and supportive workplace for its employees.

Co-operators recognizes that its workforce is central to bringing its purpose of financial security for Canadians and communities to life. Ensuring their employees have the resources and support they need to thrive, reflects Co-operators belief that empowered employees are the key to building a resilient and sustainable future.

"Being recognized among Canada's top employers is a testament to our focus on creating an engaging and fulfilling workplace for our employees," said Laura Mably, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Co-operators. "As a co-operative, we prioritize our values and commitment to building resilient Canadian communities, and this commitment extends to supporting the financial security, wellbeing, and career development of our employees."

As Co-operators continues to grow, it remains dedicated to maintaining a strong workplace culture and supporting employees through:

Total Rewards Package: A comprehensive package that includes a competitive salary and incentive program, pension, group retirement savings plans, employee assistance program, and benefits offering up to $5,000 per year for mental health support.





Community Involvement: Employees are empowered to support the causes that matter to them and strengthen the communities where they live and work with two paid volunteer days.





Healthy Workplaces: An ongoing commitment to sustainable work environments, including a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Guelph, ON, designed to enhance collaboration, innovation, and productivity.





Career Development: A performance management program designed to maximize employee potential, and innovative initiatives redefining leadership for all roles.





: A performance management program designed to maximize employee potential, and innovative initiatives redefining leadership for all roles. Flexibility: Flexible work options and paid time off to support work-life balance.

For more information about Co-operators and career opportunities, please visit https://www.cooperators.ca/en/about-us.

About Co-operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

