GUELPH, ON, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Toronto from April 2- 4, bringing together members and representatives from across Canada to discuss the organization's strategic direction and achievements of the past year. Co‑operators 80th anniversary milestone and the United Nations' designation of 2025 as the International Year of Co‑operatives were also celebrated throughout the event.

A Celebration of Collaboration and Community

Collaboration, lifting each other up and positive community impact were major themes throughout. Over the two-day event, 92 Delegates, representing 46 member organizations participated in IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) and other educational workshops; heard stories from community partners and fund recipients; and listened to champion voices of the co-operative movement from Co‑operators, Canada and the world.

Rob Wesseling, CEO of Co‑operators articulated the company's commitment to social responsibility and creating a better world through co-operative principles in his day-one address, "In a world that appears to be bending to the whims of increasing individualism, we can stand as a fixture of co-operation, respect and inclusion against forces that aim to drive division, disdain and defeatism." Wesseling emphasized the importance of collaboration within the company and in local, national, and global communities, stating: "We believe in the power of working together… true success doesn't come from isolated achievements, it comes from lifting each other up."

"We, along with the rest of the industry, have an opportunity to close insurance protection gaps for financially vulnerable Canadians and communities," Karen Higgins, Co‑operators chief financial officer, stated while recounting the 2024 fiscal results – a year which presented some of the most impactful weather events in Canada's history. "We have the capital position needed to support our long-term strategic priorities, our mission and the people who depend on us."

On the final day, a special keynote address was delivered by Liz Green, chief executive officer of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (ICMIF), discussing how innovations within insurance can strengthen community resilience and ensure long-term profitability. "The co‑operative and mutual insurance sector prove that financial success and societal impact go hand-in-hand," Green stated. "It's not about choosing between performance and purpose, but leveraging both to build a sustainable, resilient future. This approach strengthens financial sustainability, drives innovation and creates meaningful impact, proving that purpose is both a competitive advantage and a powerful force for good."

Board of Directors Updates

The 2025 AGM marked a significant transition in leadership, with the retirement of Co‑operators long-serving Board Chairperson John Harvie. His 14-year tenure, 11 as chair, establishes a legacy of accountability, transparency and commitment to the greater good. In his final member address, he remarked, "In these tumultuous times… it is good governance that gives us the framework we need to not just stay the course, but to continue striving towards our strategic imperatives and to support Canadians and our communities."

Robert Moreau has been elected as board chair successor.

In addition to Harvie, four board members retired:

Phil Baudin , British Columbia

, Hazel Corcoran , Alberta

, Jack Wilkinson , Ontario

, Alexandra Wilson , Ontario

Five directors were newly elected:

Tim Hofstra , Alberta

, Reba Plummer , Ontario

, John Kay , British Columbia

, Shanti Samaroo , Atlantic

, Atlantic Mark Reusser , Ontario

Two were re-elected to serve another term:

Shelley McDade , British Columbia

, Jessica Provencher , Quebec

Breaking down employment barriers and celebrating difference

As a final highlight, Co‑operators was proud to provide a donation to a locally-based organization called Neurodivergent Futures Co-op, which was featured at our Welcome Reception. Founded in 2023, the co-op aims to empower neurodivergent individuals build community, self-actualize and thrive through personal and professional growth. Their platform, ND Connect, has facilitated nearly 800 mentorship and peer connections so that neurodivergent individuals are able to overcome systemic barriers to employment. This co-op also received funding in 2024 through Co‑operators Community Funds and the Co‑operative Development Program.

"As a start-up led by neurodivergent people for neurodivergent people, the support we've received from Co-operators is instrumental to ensuring ND Connect can continue serving the minds, needs and lived experiences of our members." says Eliana Bravos, Co-founder. "It's affirming to have partners who share our values and our commitment to strengthening the social and economic resilience of an underserved community.""

To learn more, visit www.ndconnect.app.

As Co‑operators looks toward its future, the celebrations of significant milestones will reflect its enduring legacy. The organization remains steadfast in balancing its focus on social impact and business success, treating all members, clients, employees, advisors, and partners with honesty and respect.

About us

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co‑operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $71 billion in assets under administration, Co‑operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

For further information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited