The co-operative financial services company acquires independent wealth advisor firm: Roger Ghent Financial Services Inc.

GUELPH, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Co‑operators announced today its acquisition of Roger Ghent Financial Services Inc. The acquisition is part of Co‑operators commitment to address the mounting need in the wealth and financial services industry to provide strategic transition opportunities for advisors who are considering retirement.

"Developing the scale and skill of our distribution model is among our top objectives," says Lucilla Nardi, Chief Distribution Officer of Co‑operators Financial Investment Services Inc. (CFIS). "Arrangements like these accelerate our mutual fund expertise by recruiting veteran advisors alongside their portfolios."

Co‑operators is an ideal bridge for advisors and wealth managers that are contemplating the sale of their business, but not ready to walk away entirely. The company offers outgoing professionals a competitive price for part, or all, of their portfolio. In so doing, they're provided generous marketing and business supports, and granted the freedom to exit the business at their own pace - with full confidence that their clients will continue to receive the highest level of service and care from a reputable Canadian business leader.

Roger Ghent operated independently for almost 30 years in Brooklin, Ontario - serving over 200 clients and managing approximately $35.9 million in assets. Ghent's lifetime of expertise will be a valuable addition to Co‑operators pool of talented advisors; he will stay on with Co-operators for an 18-month duration, concluding with his well-earned retirement in 2025. Roger's team is included as part of this transition to ensure continued excellence in their clients' experience.

"The most appealing aspect of joining Co‑operators was the opportunity to ensure the coordinated transition of my client's assets into experienced, trustworthy hands," says Roger Ghent. "Now my clients can access the full suite of Co‑operators insurance and financial service offerings - a significant value-add to their lives. It gives me a tremendous sense of pride and I can trust that the legacy of my service to my community and clients will remain intact."

The effective close date of the transaction was May 13, 2024.

About Co-operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 78 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

