Award celebrates the next generation of innovators in the Canadian co-operative and mutuals sector

GUELPH, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Co-operators is pleased to announce the recipients of Co-operators Young Leaders Award. Established by Co-operators and Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC), the Co-operators Young Leaders Award promotes and develops young innovators in the co-operative sector and celebrates Canadian co-operative changemakers between the ages of 18-35. The 11 award recipients were selected for exemplifying the passion, innovation, and leadership qualities that reflect the fundamental nature of co-operative values.

"We value the opportunity to invest in the future generation of co-operative leaders across Canada and celebrate the impact they have already made in their communities," says Shawna Peddle, Associate Vice President of Citizenship at Co-operators. "Through our leadership academy, they will receive ongoing support and encouragement to continue to forge their own path in the co-operative and mutuals space."

As part of the Award, the recipients will participate in a unique 12-month leadership academy featuring a series of resources to help these talented young leaders refine their skills, enhance their confidence, and grant them exposure to co-operative principles so they can continue to innovate and positively impact their communities. The academy includes workshops, learning sessions, and networking events, gaining valuable tools to help future-proof the co-operative sector.



I'm really looking forward to this growth and development opportunity provided by Co-operators and CMC," says Caeli Martineau of Edgar Co-op in Quebec and a 2024 Co-operators Young Leaders Award winner. "Being able to network and collaborate with my peers and other award winners is a very welcome step in our leadership journeys."

"It is an honour to be part of the growth of the Co-operators Young Leaders Award program as it continues to reach more and more young changemakers across the country each year," says Daniel Brunette, Senior Director, External Affairs for Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada. "I look forward to seeing what this group of extraordinary recipients do in the months and years ahead."

Meet the 2024 Co-operators Young Leaders

