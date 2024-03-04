SUDBURY, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Leaders of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation and the City of Greater Sudbury gathered in Toronto today to share their insights on the critical role of partnerships in mining and reconciliation efforts.

At a luncheon taking place during the four-day Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, hosts Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Chief Larry Roque and Mayor Paul Lefebvre, along with mining sector partners, spoke of the significance of fostering alliances to create long-term, local economic prosperity through shared cultural and environmental values.

The event, attended by Indigenous organizations, mining company representatives, government officials and community leaders, emphasized the importance of building bridges between Indigenous communities and the mining sector.

"Partnerships between mining companies and First Nations demonstrate how we can work together to achieve shared objectives for the benefit of our communities. They set the stage for new opportunities and innovation, ensuring sustainability and stability in our mining sector," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "The City of Greater Sudbury values these relationships and will continue to work with First Nation leaders to continue the progress toward reconciliation and to support shared community goals for the economic vitality of the community."

The luncheon included compelling narratives from the leaders of Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin (ADLP), an Indigenous-owned partnership between Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation and Technica Mining that promotes sustainable mining practices while respecting Indigenous rights and traditions.

"Developing partnerships like ADLP ensures our traditions and culture are incorporated into our economic development values," said Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Gimaa Craig Nootchtai. "We continually seek sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the current and future needs of the mining industry, as the partnerships we establish today will continue to benefit our people for generations to come."

"Having a voice at the decision-making table is essential when it comes to our resources," said Wahnapitae First Nation Chief Larry Roque. "As a viable partner in endeavours like ADLP, opportunities open up to our members and we serve as a leading example of not only what can be done, but what must be done for other First Nations and private companies."

"Through listening and learning from local First Nation communities, we established a partnership founded on respect, cooperation and a shared vision for the future," said Technica Mining CEO Mario Grossi. "Through ADLP, we strive to ensure Indigenous People in our community, whose land we have been profiting from for over a century, have a seat at the table. This partnership is an important step towards economic reconciliation and towards more sustainable mining practices."

For more information about reconciliation in mining, visit investsudbury.ca/pdac.

About Atikameksheng Anishnawbek:

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek are descendants of the Ojibway, Algonquin and Odawa Nations and boast a proud history of sharing the many resources within their traditional territory, recognizing and affirming the spirit of the Robinson-Huron Treaty. The First Nation is located approximately 19 kilometres west of the city of Greater Sudbury. The current land base is 43,747 acres, much of it being a deciduous and coniferous forest, surrounded by eight lakes, with 18 lakes within its boundaries. Their current population is 1,603 and continues to grow, with approximately a fifth of the population living within the current reservation boundaries.

About Wahnapitae First Nation:

Wahnapitae First Nation (WFN) is a proud Anishinaabe community, located on the shores of Lake Wahnapitei in northern Ontario. Its traditional name, Wahnapitaeping, means "place where the water is shaped like a tooth." Currently, WFN is home to more than 170 residents, with over 700 members around the globe. As it continues to grow, WFN comes together as a vibrant and thriving mix of families, entrepreneurs and dedicated volunteers who are ready to create a strong and resilient First Nation for current and future generations.

About Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin Limited Partnership (ADLP)

Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin (ADLP) is one of Canada's largest Indigenous and Canadian-owned Underground Mine Contracting Partnerships. The People of the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nation share a 51 per cent ownership of ADLP. Technica Mining, with its quarter century history as a leading underground mining and construction company, is the minority shareholder and operating partner. The name, Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin means "to be owned by the earth", demonstrating the partnership's commitment to be stewards of Mother Earth in a meaningful way.

About Greater Sudbury

Greater Sudbury is centrally located in northeastern Ontario and is composed of a rich mix of urban, suburban, rural and wilderness environments. Greater Sudbury is 3,627 square kilometres in area, making it the geographically largest municipality in Ontario and second largest in Canada. Greater Sudbury is considered a city of lakes, containing 330 lakes. It is a multicultural and truly bilingual community. More than six per cent of people living in the city are First Nations. Greater Sudbury is a world class mining centre and a regional centre in financial and business services, tourism, health care and research, education and government for northeastern Ontario.

