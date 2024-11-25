CN workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members of Council 4000 and Local 100 at Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with 96% of Local 100 members and 97% of Council 4000 members supporting the mandate, preparing to take action should an agreement not be reached by January 1, 2025.

"This overwhelming vote sends a clear message to CN that our members are united and prepared to take action to achieve the fair treatment and respect they deserve," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members have had enough of concessions that erode their rights and livelihoods and they are standing strong to demand a contract that reflects their value and the critical role they play in CN's success."

The decisive vote underscores the frustration and determination of CN workers who have been advocating for job security, fair compensation and improved working conditions.

"CN has profited enormously from the dedication and hard work of our members," said Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "Yet it continues to dismiss their most basic needs. Our members are sending a unified message that they expect the employer to show meaningful progress at the bargaining table."

Negotiations with CN will resume in Montreal from November 25 to December 8.

Council 4000 represents over 3,300 workers in customer service, clerical roles and mechanical operations. Local 100 represents approximately 2,100 workers, including mechanics and heavy equipment operators. Both bargaining committees continue to stand firm in their demand for a fair collective.

