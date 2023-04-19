CMI Financial Group's Elizabeth Wood receives 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Award

Annual awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is pleased to announce its Executive Vice President (EVP) Elizabeth Wood has been recognized with a 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Award, as published by the Globe and Mail.

The Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards is an annual editorial initiative which celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The winners chosen for 2023 represent exceptional leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Elizabeth has been instrumental in driving CMI's exceptional business growth and its status as one of Canada's largest and most highly regarded private lenders. She is an outspoken mental health advocate, and as Chair of the Canadian Lender's Association's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion roundtable, she advocates for advancement and empowerment of marginalized groups in the financial services sector. In recognition of her trailblazing industry contributions, Elizabeth was twice recognized as a Canadian Mortgage Professional Woman of Influence (2019 & 2022). In 2021, she was honoured as the Canadian Mortgage Awards Woman of Distinction.

"Elizabeth is an operations maven who brings empathy, heart, and humanity to all she does. She is committed to using her platform and influence to advocate for the removal of stigma around mental health, and to create a safe and inclusionary workplace for all," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "We sincerely congratulate Elizabeth on this tremendous and well-deserved recognition."

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards in 2020. Winning executives for 2023 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, and academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on April 19 and in print April 29.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI's four interrelated companies - CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing - work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Most recently, CMI was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence. With over $1.9 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $750 million in assets under management in 2023.

