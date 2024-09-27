CMI Financial Group places 119th on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Leading private mortgage lender secures a spot for the fifth consecutive year

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is pleased to announce it placed 119th on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published by The Globe and Mail.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks businesses based on three-year revenue growth. CMI earned its spot among 416 companies with three-year revenue growth of 353 per cent.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been named to this prestigious list. The recognition comes on the heels of CMI surpassing $1 billion in mortgage assets under management, a significant milestone in the company's growth and industry impact.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for five years running," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "This achievement highlights the enduring demand for top-tier private lending and investment solutions, and it underscores our commitment to being a trusted partner for mortgage brokers and investors nationwide. Their confidence and support are crucial to our continued success and growth."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that celebrates the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

CMI Financial Group (CMI) is a fully integrated private mortgage lending and investment company. Established in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI has evolved into an award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services sector. The company operates through four interconnected entities—CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds, and CMI Mortgage Servicing—working together to originate, underwrite, fund, and service private mortgages end-to-end for mortgage brokers and investors. Recognized for its rapid growth, CMI was named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020 and has been featured in the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024. With nearly $3 billion in funded mortgages and over $1 billion in assets under management, CMI is one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers.

