Private lending executive recognized for industry contributions, mental health advocacy

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is pleased to announce its Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Compliance Officer (CAO & CCO), Elizabeth Wood, has been honoured with Athabasca University's (AU) 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award.

CMI Financial Group’s Elizabeth Wood receives Athabasca University’s 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an AU graduate who has brought honour and prestige to the University through their achievements. The recipient is selected based on their outstanding contributions to their field and their extraordinary community impact. As the 2024 honouree, Elizabeth was recognized for her mental healthy advocacy, success in business, and her work promoting gender equality in the workplace.

"As a business leader, Elizabeth has been instrumental in propelling CMI to become one of Canada's leading private lenders, establishing herself as a pioneer and trailblazer in a traditionally male-dominated field. Beyond her impressive business accomplishments, Elizabeth's courageous advocacy for gender equality and mental health awareness—rooted in her own experiences with anxiety and agoraphobia—has been transformative in fostering a more inclusive and compassionate workplace and industry," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our CMI family and sincerely congratulate her on this tremendous and well-deserved recognition."

Each year, Athabasca University (AU) honours five exceptional alumni who are making a significant impact in their communities and inspiring others through their achievements. To learn more about AU's alumni awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit: https://www.athabascau.ca/news/alumni/meet-athabasca-universitys-2024-alumni-award-winners

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

CMI Financial Group (CMI) is a fully integrated private mortgage lending and investment company. Established in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI has evolved into an award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services sector. The company operates through four interconnected entities—CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds, and CMI Mortgage Servicing—working together to originate, underwrite, fund, and service private mortgages end-to-end for mortgage brokers and investors. Recognized for its rapid growth, CMI was named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020 and has been featured in the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024. With nearly $3 billion in mortgage fundings and over $1 billion in assets under management, CMI is one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers.

SOURCE CMI Financial Group

Contacts: Trish Tervit, [email protected]