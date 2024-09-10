CMI Financial Group surpasses $1 billion in mortgage assets under management

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is proud to announce that it has surpassed $1 billion in mortgage assets under management, a milestone that underscores the growing popularity and impact of private lending in the Canadian financial services landscape.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this $1 billion milestone, which reflects our team's hard work and the trust our clients and partners place in us," said Bryan Jaskolka, CEO of CMI Financial Group. "Our continued growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the private mortgage lending and investment space."

This achievement follows recent accolades for business excellence and industry leadership. CMI earned a spot on the Report on Business 2023 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year, placing #113 out of 425 companies with impressive three-year revenue growth of 415%. The company is currently under consideration for the 2024 ranking.

Additionally, CMI was named the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association (CMBA) of Ontario 2024 Lender of the Year in recognition of its commitment to ethical and transparent lending practices and its role as a trusted partner in the mortgage industry.

"Private lending plays a crucial role as a complementary market, offering transitional solutions for borrowers who may not meet traditional lending criteria. At the same time, it presents an attractive alternative for investors seeking to reduce volatility and enhance returns in their portfolios," added Jaskolka. "As we continue to expand our portfolio and enhance our offerings, CMI remains dedicated to bridging gaps in the financial landscape, providing flexible and accessible borrowing options to mortgage brokers and their borrowers, as well as compelling opportunities for investors."

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI's four interrelated companies - CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing - work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for mortgage brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the annual Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. With nearly $3 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $1 billion in assets under management in 2024.

