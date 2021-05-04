CMI Financial Group Recognized as Fastest Growing Company, Best Mortgage Employer

CMI Financial Group, Canada's premier private lender, recognized as Fastest Growing Company and Best Mortgage Employer Tweet this

CMP's Best Mortgage Employers 2021 highlights the mortgage-industry organizations across Canada that deliver an exceptional employee experience. Direct employee feedback is a material part of CMP's evaluation criteria, with respondents citing factors including support and recognition, flexible work hours, educational opportunities, diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as accessible leaders and competitive compensation and benefits packages. This is the third consecutive year CMI has earned a place among Canada's Best Mortgage Employers, having been named to the list in 2019 and 2020 as well; it is the company's first time topping the list comprised of firms with 26 – 100 employees.

"We are incredibly honoured and privileged to be recognized for both of these highly respected awards," said Bryan Jaskolka, Chief Executive Officer, CMI. "As we celebrate 15 years of excellence in the mortgage industry, it's humbling to know that the hard work of the entire CMI team has come to fruition in such a way. At CMI, our strength is our people."

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI reinvented itself as a lender – growing from one small business to a group of companies – and cemented its status as the market leader in private mortgage lending and investment solutions, which has become an increasingly important segment of the Canadian mortgage finance industry. Today, the firm is comprised of four sister brands that work collectively to source, underwrite, fund and service mortgages, ensuring a seamless mortgage lending and investment experience.

"We are driven by a desire to revolutionize access to private funds for consumers, investors, and the mortgage brokerage community alike," said Jaskolka. "We continue to strive for excellence and to be leaders in the private lending industry, with the goal of increasing the profile of this market segment as one that adds tremendous value for many Canadians."

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. Comprised of four sister brands – CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing – it is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada and was named to Maclean's prestigious Growth List (formerly the Growth 500 list) in both 2019 and 2020. A premier private lender with $695 million in mortgage fundings, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $400 million in assets under management.

