CMI Financial Group places 178th on The Globe and Mail's annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

"We are proud and humbled to be ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "Our continued growth – in the face of a global pandemic – is a testament to our commitment to innovation and service excellence, to the strength of our team, and to the growing importance of private lending as a key segment of the Canadian financial services marketplace."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. Comprised of four sub-brands – CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing – it is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. CMI was named to Maclean's prestigious Growth List (formerly the Growth 500 list) in both 2019 and 2020, and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2020 and 2021. A premier private lender with over $800 million in mortgages funded, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $400 million in assets under management.

