CMI Financial Group places 113th on The Globe and Mail's fifth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, is pleased to announce it placed 113th on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published by The Globe and Mail.

Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates entrepreneurial achievement by recognizing growth-focused, independent businesses in Canada. It ranks companies based on three-year revenue growth. CMI earned its spot among 425 companies with three-year revenue growth of 415%. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been named to this prestigious list.

"We are honoured and humbled to be ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "Our consistent placement on this list speaks not only to the sustained need for high-quality private lending and investment solutions in Canada's financial services marketplace, but also our ability to stand out as the partner of choice for mortgage brokers and investors across the country."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"We are grateful to our mortgage broker network and investors for their confidence in our business as well as their trust and loyalty. CMI's business growth and success is only possible with them," added Jaskolka.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI's four interrelated companies - CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing - work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the annual Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. With over $2.2 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $800 million in assets under management in 2023.

