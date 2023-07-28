CMI Financial Group founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka named regional finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, today announced its founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka has been named an Ontario regional finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award.

Bryan Jaskolka - EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Finalist (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

Regarded as the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, EY Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes excellence in entrepreneurship, highlighting companies that are transforming the world through innovation, growth, and prosperity. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

"I'm deeply honoured and extremely humbled to receive this recognition," said Bryan Jaskolka, founder, and CEO of CMI Financial Group. "I share this honour with our incredibly talented and dedicated CMI team. This is a testament to their relentless commitment to our mission of providing disadvantaged and underserved borrowers access to liberalized lending in a professional, fair, and ethical manner. None of this is possible without them."

At just 22, Mr. Jaskolka founded CMI in 2005 as a digitally focused mortgage brokerage and has grown it to become one of Canada's largest private lenders with more than 120 employees and over $2 billion in lifetime mortgage fundings. It is expected to surpass $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) by year-end. CMI has been consistently recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies and was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence.

Mr. Jaskolka was previously recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 by the CanadianSME National Business Awards, an award that recognizes entrepreneurs who have built successful, sustainable businesses and driven exceptional growth through inspired leadership, strategic business planning and innovation.

In November, Canada's EY Entrepreneur of the Year will be awarded from within regional winners. The Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year title.

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI's four interrelated companies - CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing - work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Most recently, CMI was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence. With over $2.1 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $700 million in assets under management in 2023.

