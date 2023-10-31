CMI Financial Group founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka named among Wealth Professional's Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, today announced its founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka has been named among Wealth Professional's Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars.

The WP Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars Award recognizes promising young professionals who have shown innovation and leadership, and whose passion and determination serve as a catalyst for positive change in the wealth management industry. They have demonstrated an ability to adapt to the ever-changing financial landscape while achieving best-in-class results.

Bryan Jaskolka named among Wealth Professional’s Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

"I'm deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition," said Bryan Jaskolka, founder and CEO of CMI Financial Group. "I've made a career of challenging the status quo and finding unconventional solutions to conventional problems. This award inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and breaking barriers to deliver innovative solutions to underserved groups in the financial industry."

At just 22, Mr. Jaskolka founded CMI in 2005 as a digitally focused mortgage brokerage and has grown it to become one of Canada's largest private lenders with more than 120 employees and over $2 billion in lifetime mortgage fundings. It is expected to surpass $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) by year-end. CMI has been consistently recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies, a top mortgage industry employer, and was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence.

Mr. Jaskolka was previously recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 by the CanadianSME National Business Awards. The same year, he was one of only 28 Canadians named to the Mortgage Global 100 list, which highlights mortgage industry professionals making an impact on an international level. Most recently, Mr. Jaskolka was named an Ontario regional finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award. The Canadian winner will be named in November and go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year title.

The full list of WP Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars Award recipients is featured now on the Wealth Professional Canada website .

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI's four interrelated companies - CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing - work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the annual Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. With over $2.2 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $800 million in assets under management in 2023.

SOURCE CMI Financial Group

For further information: Trish Tervit, 416.627.5375, [email protected]