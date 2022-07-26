CMI Financial Group expands its presence in Western Canada

Relatively strong home sales and housing starts are anticipated across the Prairie provinces, led by Alberta, according to a recent Housing Market Outlook issued by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The increased housing demand is being fuelled by greater investments and higher prices within the energy and commodities sectors. At the same time, growth in housing prices in Western Canada is expected to remain below the national average, due to more balanced supply conditions compared to other regions.

The opportunity to build upon the successful partnerships we've developed in Western Canada is an important cornerstone to the success of CMI.

The CMI senior leadership team, led by CMI Founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka, were recently in attendance at the 2022 Calgary Stampede to commemorate and celebrate the continued growth of CMI's Western Canadian mortgage operations. Executives participated in several networking events during the Stampede festivities with key mortgage brokerage partners and provided a clear message of support to local stakeholders about the importance of Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia to the continued success of CMI's operations.

"We are excited to continue expanding our operational capabilities in Western Canada as a true national private mortgage lender, serving Canadian brokers, borrowers and investors from coast to coast," Jaskolka said. "The opportunity to build on the successful partnerships CMI has developed in these markets is an important cornerstone to the success of CMI, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this expansion will have on our national growth trajectory."

In recognition of the importance of the Alberta market, CMI was a proud sponsor of one of the chuckwagon race participants at a signature event of the Stampede, providing key brand visibility at the marquee event in the calendar for many Albertans. CMI was also a proud sponsor of the Alberta Mortgage Brokers Association (AMBA) conference held in June in Red Deer. The AMBA event connected mortgage participants with opportunities to network with colleagues and learn more from industry professionals across the province on best practices and added opportunities for continuing education.

CMI recently welcomed two new Broker Relationship Managers, Calgary-based Jason Mykes and Manitoba-based Mike Knoll, in support of the continued growth of operations in those provinces. The addition of Mykes and Knoll to the CMI team is part of a larger initiative focused on bolstering CMI's footprint further into Western Canada, and will strengthen the presence of CMI within the broker communities in those respective markets.

"Alberta and Manitoba are areas of key focus for CMI, and we're delighted to welcome Jason and Mike to the team," said Todd Poberznick, Vice President of National Sales, CMI. "We continue to accelerate our ambitions across Canada, and these hires are a testament to our commitment to strengthening relationships with our broker networks in Alberta and Manitoba."

This strategic expansion is part of CMI's national growth plan, aimed at serving an increasing number of underserved Canadians who have been shut out of traditional bank financing while providing greater geographical diversification of alternative asset-backed securities to investors.

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted, award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI comprises four interrelated companies: CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing. These four companies work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020 and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021. Most recently, CMI was named 2022 Private Lender of the Year by the Mortgage Awards of Excellence. With over $1.4 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers, with over $675 million in assets currently under management in 2022.

