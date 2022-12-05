OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the federal government's support for internationally educated health professionals and investments in improving the mobility of health care professionals between jurisdictions across the country.

The health care system is in crisis, with patients unable to access timely care and health care providers burning out at a rapid rate. The CMA has long recognized that reducing barriers to practice between jurisdictions is one of many potential solutions to improve access to care and ease the pressure on health professionals.

We are pleased to see this development and hope that it is one of many forthcoming solutions facilitated by government to stabilize our health systems. The CMA is ready and willing to partner with stakeholders to advance health system change for the benefit of patients and providers.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

President, Canadian Medical Association

