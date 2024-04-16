CMA to governments: stay focused on health care crisis

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased to see investments into the health care workforce, healthy Indigenous communities and the social determinants of health in the 2024 federal budget.

Investments in youth mental health and a national school food program can help fill a significant need for our youngest citizens. We also welcome investments in pharmacare and dental care and are encouraged by new funding to alleviate some of the administrative burden faced by Canadian physicians, including for artificial intelligence solutions. In addition, new money to integrate internationally trained health care workers will provide some welcome support for our workforce numbers and expand access to care.

The CMA is also pleased to see important steps taken to combat anti-Indigenous racism in health, key to advancing reconciliation and improving health equity. We look forward to seeing the Indigenous Health Equity Fund in action.

While we are encouraged, the CMA reiterates that governments must remain focused on stabilizing and rebuilding the health system. Millions of Canadians are struggling to access care in a timely fashion while providers try to hold a crumbling health system together.

Following last year's historic investments into health care, the CMA applauds federal, provincial and territorial governments for signing bilateral funding agreements. With new money in place, our health system now needs action. It's time to do the work in a transparent and accountable way so that all Canadians know they can receive health care when and where they need it.

Together with governments, health care organizations, health providers and all Canadians, we can start to expand access to care and build a better health system for the future.

Dr. Kathleen Ross

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Elena Gabrysz, 514-839-7296; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671