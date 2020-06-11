OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) considers Bill 56, An Act to recognize and support caregivers and to amend various legislative provisions, tabled today by the Quebec government, to be a step in the right direction to address shortcomings in the provision of health care to seniors. Improving access to care is a priority for doctors and patients, and we applaud the Quebec government's efforts in this area.

During the pandemic, the government recognized the importance of caregivers and the invaluable support they provide to medical personnel—who are far too often stretched to their limits—and to the health care system as a whole. Faced with the very real possibility of a second wave of COVID infections, it is imperative that we heed the lessons of these past few weeks regarding the absence of caregivers in the health care system. Encouraging their return and providing better support is essential.

We welcome this bill as it will help to more clearly define the framework in which caregivers can continue to provide services in home care and institutional settings. It is important to note that such a framework must be part of an overall senior care strategy aimed at ensuring seniors' physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing.

The CMA intends to contribute to the parliamentary debates planned for this fall in order to continue improving wellbeing and access to care for seniors and the people who support them.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association Dr. Abdo Shabah

Quebec Representative,

CMA Board of Directors

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations, [email protected], +1 514-839-7296