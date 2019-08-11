CMA Foundation announces recipients of this year's Healthy Canadians Grants

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The CMA Foundation (CMAF) is thrilled to announce the 15 recipients of the 2019 Healthy Canadians Grants program. Launched in 2018, the Healthy Canadians Grants program supports community-run initiatives that improve the quality of life for patients and vulnerable populations living in those communities. This year, 15 grants of $20,000 will provide support to youth mental health and/or substance use initiatives across the country.

"We know mental health and substance use are two important determinants of health, especially for youth and vulnerable populations," says Allison Seymour, CMAF president. "Our goal is to focus on improving the health of Canadians and supporting the profession through impactful charitable giving to further excellence in health care."

The 2019 Healthy Canadians Grants recipients are:



Created by the Canadian Medical Association, the CMAF provides impactful charitable giving to registered Canadian charities and qualified donees that further excellence in health care. The CMAF is working with its partners – medical associations, affiliates and charitable organizations – to fund programs and initiatives that positively affect the health of Canadians and impact physicians and physician learners.

