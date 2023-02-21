OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - What does a better future for health care in Canada look like? How do we plan for a health system that can deliver the right care, at the right place, at the right time? What do we need, now and in years to come, to support a thriving health workforce?

With these questions in mind, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) will be exploring the priorities of young physicians and nurses in the third and final instalment of its virtual Health Summit Series: Bold Choices in Health Care on Wed., Feb. 22, from 7 to 8:30 pm ET.

"The health system relies on health workers who've long been taken for granted as an unlimited resource," says Dr. Alika Lafontaine, CMA president. "We need to transition to a new way of thinking where we care about the people working in the system. How do we attract, train and retain more physicians, nurses and other health workers to a field in crisis? How do we create a system that prioritizes the people within it – those receiving care and those delivering it? These are critical questions we must consider as we look to build stronger, more resilient health systems."

At the final Bold Choices event, Dr. Lafontaine will host a panel discussion featuring Dr. Marcia Anderson, physician and Indigenous health advocate; Sara Fung, registered nurse and health podcaster; Dr. Sarah Hanafi, resident physician; and Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO, University Health Network.

