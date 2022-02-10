CMA applauds Canadians for their efforts against COVID-19, encourages them to stay vigilant

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As we enter the third year of the pandemic and provincial and territorial governments begin scaling back COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) would like to applaud Canadians for their hard work and perseverance.

Canadians have endured difficult lockdowns. The vast majority have closely followed public health guidelines, worn masks and been vaccinated. Those actions helped protect the vulnerable and ensured the health system could provide care when most urgently needed.

Physicians are encouraging Canadians to continue to follow public health guidelines. COVID-19 has not disappeared, and uncertainty remains. The virus is still with us, and unfortunately will be for some time to come. Pandemic measures should be scaled back safely and gradually, based on scientific evidence and the input of health care professionals, to avoid causing unnecessary harm to communities and citizens.

As we adapt to the pandemic and how it will evolve, we must also focus our attention on rebuilding the health system. Hospitals are struggling to function properly due to consecutive waves of COVID-19 patients and a severe shortage of physicians, nurses, and other health care workers. Thousands of Canadians are waiting for delayed tests and procedures. We must begin to plan for the future of our health system now.

